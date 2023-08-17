Dog rescued from Romania now working in Teesside hospitals
A stray dog rescued from the streets in Romania is now providing comfort to hospital patients.
Miniature golden retriever cross Josie has been trained as a therapy dog after she was sponsored and brought to the UK.
Her potential was spotted by Becky Gaynon-Johnson from Redcar who agreed to give her a home.
She said Josie "brings a calming aura" to patients in Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS sites across Teesside.
Becky said despite Josie being "scruffy, smelly and shedding hair all over the place", it was "love at first sight" when she first met her in May 2021.
The young dog was terrified of domestic noises like the kettle and vacuum cleaner, and was overwhelmed by the outdoors.
"The first time we took her to the beach she just lay on the sand on her side. It was too much for her. She was just overwhelmed by the sight of the sea," said Becky.
As she started to relax, her friendly nature saw her qualify as a Pets As Therapy dog who "just seems to know when people need her help".
"When we first got Josie, she didn't want to get out of bed or do anything. If a patient feels like that, Josie really seems to understand them," said Becky.
"She brings a calming aura wherever we go and will happily sit with a person and cuddle if they need her."
