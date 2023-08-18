Bishop Auckland bus station redevelopment approved
Plans to demolish an aging bus station and build a "thriving and attractive" replacement have been approved.
Durham County Council's planning team granted the removal of outdoor shelters and the construction of an indoor bus station in Bishop Auckland.
Temporary bus stops will be installed later this month before demolition work begins in September.
The new station will feature indoor seating, public toilets, parent and child facilities and a café.
The existing site has become dated and lacks shelter from bad weather, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Previously described as "unsuitable" by local people, the existing station also lacks adequate toilets.
Elizabeth Scott, cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said the new bus station was part of "ambitious proposals to regenerate" Bishop Auckland.
She also said it would attract "everyone who lives and works in, and visits, the area".
When the plans were unveiled in March they were met with a mixed response from residents, as some thought the redevelopment of the high street should take priority.
The projected is being funded as part of an £11m grant from the government's Future High Streets Fund to improve the area.
