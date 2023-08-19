Stockton: Man stabbed and two men injured in street fight
One man has been stabbed and two others were injured after a fight broke out.
It happened in the Rochester Road and Rochdale Avenue area of Stockton on Thursday night.
Cleveland Police said they were called to reports of groups of people who were involved in an altercation, possibly in possession of weapons, at 23:30 BST.
Three men aged 25, 40 and 55 were injured; one suffered stab wounds and the other two injuries to their arms and face.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation continues and police are appealing for witnesses.
