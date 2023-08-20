Hartlepool fire: Man bailed over suspected vehicle arson attacks
An investigation is continuing into a spate of suspected arson attacks on cars which saw some homes evacuated.
The vehicles affected were parked in Caledonian Road, Baden Street, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Osborne Road and Brinkburn Road in Hartlepool.
Emergency crews dealt with eight fires which broke out on Friday at 01:30 BST.
A 31-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of arson, has been bailed, Cleveland Police said.
Officers are appealing for dashcam or CCTV footage as part of the inquiry.
One witness told the BBC on Friday they were "very lucky" the houses did not catch alight.
He said his family fled their home in Baden Street through the back door after he heard a "loud bang".
"After the bangs it was a case of people moving cars out the way, people living close to the car got their children out," he added.
Neighbours were praised for knocking on doors to wake people up, and helping to evacuate houses near the burning vehicles.
Eight fire engines from Hartlepool, Headland, Billingham, Thornaby and Stockton attended the scene.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said it had worked to "keep residents as safe as possible" and wanted to "reassure residents" an investigation was under way.
