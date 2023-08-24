Ex-Darlington MP baroness Jenny Chapman made Teesside uni chancellor
Teesside University has appointed a former MP as its first female Chancellor.
Baroness Jenny Chapman, who represented Darlington, will be installed at a ceremony later this year.
She served as a Labour MP from 2010 to 2019 and sits in the House of Lords after being awarded a life peerage by Labour leader Keir Starmer in 2020.
The university's vice-chancellor said her appointment would help "transform lives and economies."
During her time in politics, Baroness Chapman campaigned for social mobility and quality education, the university said.
The former shadow minister said the university's role in "the regeneration and economic success of this region" could "not be understated".
She said: "Teesside University's mission to raise the aspirations among our young people and provide them with ambition, inspiration and opportunity aligns with the causes I have fought for throughout my political career."
Her appointment follows that of Ada Burns who became the university's first female chair of the Board of Governors.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Paul Croney said Baroness Chapman would be an "incredible asset", adding: "She shares our institutional values and will be an outstanding ambassador and advocate for our university."
