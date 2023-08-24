Darlington dog dumped in crate 200 miles away in Dudley
- Published
A dog was found abandoned in a crate in a car park almost 200 miles (321km) from its registered home.
Andrea Cain said she was "heartbroken" to find the pet dumped behind her café in Kingswinford, Dudley, on Wednesday.
It is thought the dog, called Coco and believed to be a Shi Tzu, may have been stolen as his microchip is linked to an address in Darlington.
He is now being cared for by a dog groomer, while attempts are made to trace his original owner.
"It is heart-breaking", said Ms Cain, who runs The Backyard café in Charterfield Drive.
Head chef George Hughes first raised the alarm when he spotted the crate in the car park just after 13:00 BST.
Ms Cain then raced outside to find the worn and dirty crate placed in a parking space as people drove past.
Inside she found the forlorn-looking dog, along with a cold bag of beans.
"I just started to cry. The dog was that quiet, he didn't bark and didn't move," she said.
"I thought 'how could somebody be so cruel?'.
"Someone could have gone in and reversed and thought it was an empty crate and squished him."
After taking the "timid" dog into her café, she found his matted hair was covered in his own waste.
"You couldn't work out how big he was, he couldn't see out of one of his eyes.
"He smelt really bad and we were just trying to make him feel a bit more comfortable."
Coco was then taken to a nearby grooming salon, Dazzling Dogs, who offered to bathe him.
Taking about four hours, he required three baths and a full groom, before he was given a check-up at Harrison Family Vet.
A microchip scan revealed he was registered to an owner in Darlington, but the contact details were out of date.
Ms Cain believes Coco might have been used for breeding and then dumped.
She has since launched an appeal to track down his original owner.
"We're now waiting to see if anyone comes forward," she added.
The RSPCA said it was dealing with a "huge rise" in the number of abandoned animals this year, with 2,031 instances reported to the charity in July.
It urged anyone struggling to cover veterinary bills to contact the charity for advice.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.