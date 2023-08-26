Book about Hitler's yacht raises Hartlepool RNLI funds
The proceeds of a book about Adolf Hitler's yacht have been donated to the Hartlepool RNLI.
The Aviso Grille was kept in Hartlepool for a while after being seized by the British at the end of World War Two.
Mick Coverdale, author of the new book, said it was a tourist attraction in the town with adults charged a shilling and children sixpence to have a look on board.
The RNLI thanked him for his £425 donation.
Mr Coverdale's book, Hitler's Royal Yacht and the Hartlepool Connection, also tells the story of the Grillet, one of the yacht's three motor boats which also spent time in Hartlepool before being scrapped in the US.
"I'm delighted to support the work of the volunteer crew members at the lifeboat station who do an amazing job," Mr Coverdale, 78, said, adding he wanted to thank everyone who bought a copy and local author John Riddle for his support.
Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook said: "Mick's generous donation will help support the volunteers at the Ferry Road lifeboat station to help save lives at sea."
