Man charged with attempted murder over Stockton car crash
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car crashed into a garden wall.
Cleveland Police said they were called to Stockton's Tithe Barn Road on Thursday.
A 34-year-old man from Stockton faces multiple charges including two counts of attempted murder, assault causing actual bodily harm, theft, and assaulting an emergency worker.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on 25 September.
The man was also charged with causing someone fear they would be assaulted and criminal damage.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.