Middlesbrough bin collections axed due to faulty wagons
- Published
The collection of garden waste across Middlesbrough has been temporarily suspended following a spate of wagon breakdowns.
Middlesbrough Council said it was trying to restore the service for next week's planned collections.
A council spokesperson apologised but said it was "due to circumstances beyond our control".
The authority blamed the issues on general "wear and tear" which now requires maintenance.
Residents have been told to retrieve uncollected bins and instead place them on the street each day, from next week, until the waste is collected.
