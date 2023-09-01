Thousands raised for Darlington dog dumped in Dudley
A dog found abandoned in a car park 180 miles from its recorded home is "doing great" after being nursed back to health, the woman who rescued him said.
Coco is believed to have been stolen from Darlington and was discovered in Kingswinford, Dudley, on 23 August.
Efforts to trace the Shi Tzu's original owner have so far proved unsuccessful, but he is now receiving "five-star" treatment, Andrea Cain said.
A fundraiser to support his veterinary bills has raised more than £1,500.
Ms Cain, who runs The Backyard Café in Charterfield Drive, took in the forlorn pooch when she found him behind her business.
He was so covered in matted hair and sores he was unable to walk, so she took him out of his crate to check him over, before passing him over to the care of her dog groomer friend, Stacy Valentine.
A microchip scan revealed he was registered to an owner in north-east England, but the contact details were out of date.
"He has three options now, we continue to try and find the owner, he becomes fostered or he stays with Stacy and family, but he's basically a saved little doggy," Ms Cain said.
"He's gone from the gutter to a five-star accommodation."
Coco, believed to be about 12 years old, has not left Ms Valentine's side as he has been taken into her salon every day, becoming his very own "celebrity".
Ms Cain said: "People have been coming to see him and take photos, he's been absolutely great."
However, it is thought he may require need surgery to deal with an infected eye and address lumps on his body, while he may need lifelong care for his legs.
A fundraiser to help pay for Coco's treatment has exceeded its target, with the proceeds going towards his care until a permanent home is found.
"He's brought the community together, it's been a lovely community feel for us," Ms Cain added.
Ms Valentine, a former RSPCA veterinary nurse, previously said Coco had been given a "new lease of life".
