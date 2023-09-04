Two micro-pubs approved in Billingham
- Published
Plans for two separate micro-pubs in Billingham have been approved by councillors.
A former hair salon on Clifton Avenue and empty offices on Station Road are set to be converted after getting the go-ahead from Stockton Borough Council.
Neither plan attracted any comments or objections from Billingham Town Council or neighbours.
Under the planning conditions, both can be open until 23:00, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Manjinder Jagpal, of Ingleby Barwick Land and Property Developments, was granted permission to change the former Salon K on Clifton Avenue, which had been empty for five months, into a micro-beer and wine bar.
Planning officers said it would "provide a daytime as well as evening use and would add a different offer to the existing centre" while not causing any harm to the shopping parade.
The developer said it would have a positive economic impact and "bring additional vitality" to the area with a prospective tenant lined up to take it on after a three to six month conversion project.
In a separate application, Sean Kennedy was permitted to change a former insurance broker on Station Road into the new Village Crossing Bar.
Planning officers said there were already pubs, cafés, restaurants and takeaways in the area, adding: "Whilst it is acknowledged this could potentially create two adjoining drinking establishments adjacent to one another, it is not considered the development would result in such a harmful over-concentration."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.