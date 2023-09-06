Bishop Auckland: Tribute to father of three killed in crash
- Published
A tribute has been paid to a father of three killed in a car crash.
George Florin Holburn died at the scene of the two-car crash on the A688 between the Park Head and Bracks Farm roundabouts in Bishop Auckland, just before 08:00 on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old, who was driving a Nissan Juke, was described by his family as "much loved".
The other driver, who was in a Saab, was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.
In a statement Mr Holburn's family said: "He was a much-loved husband and father to three gorgeous children and will be sadly missed.
"We wish to thank everyone for their support and ask to be left so that we can grieve in peace."
An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
