Stockton: Man dies of head injury after town centre attack
- Published
A man has died after being assaulted in a town centre.
Thomas Tierney suffered a head injury when he was attacked on Saturday in Stockton's High Street, near the Ship Inn Yard alley, Cleveland Police said.
The 54-year-old - described as "gentle", "kind" and "loved by everyone" by his family - later died in the University Hospital of North Tees.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further inquiries.
A statement from Mr Tierney's family said: "Thomas was a gentle loving brother and son, loved by everyone.
"He was kind and wouldn't hurt anything or anyone. He will be very much missed."
Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area around midnight to get in touch.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.