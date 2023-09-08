Stack Middlesbrough opening delayed by council repairs to bridge
The opening of a shipping container village in Middlesbrough has been delayed until early next year with council work to repair a bridge taking longer than anticipated to complete.
Plans by Stack to create an entertainment plaza where the A66 flyover meets Exchange Square were approved in March.
The company said the project had been "more complicated" than first thought.
Middlesbrough Council said public safety was "of paramount importance".
The venture, approved for three years, is set to see street food stalls, bars and a stage for live entertainment created from 25 shipping containers.
'Good head wind'
Stack chief executive officer Neil Winch said the majority had been fitted out and were ready to be moved on to the site.
"It's inevitable when you're creating something from scratch that there is unforeseen work that needs to be done or that can take more time than might have been originally anticipated," he said.
"It's vital that all the infrastructure is in place and that all safety requirements are met before we can install the containers.
"Once the council works are completed and we can get on site, we anticipate our works to take approximately 12 weeks, with a good head wind, which makes us on course to look forward to unveiling Stack Middlesbrough early next year."
A council spokesman said it was "essential that repair and maintenance work to this key piece of infrastructure is complete before Stack can move on to the site".
He added: "Unfortunately, the project has taken longer than originally envisaged, but the work is well under way and we hope to complete it in the near future."
