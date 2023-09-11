Safety measures introduced at Middlesbrough junction
New pedestrian and cycle crossings are being installed at a Middlesbrough junction to improve road safety.
The roadworks, at the junction of Stainton Way and Cypress Road, could take up to 12 weeks to complete.
The slip lane coming off the eastbound carriageway of Stainton Way on to Cypress Road will be removed, which it is hoped will reduce vehicle speed.
Middlesbrough Council said the work was necessary and apologised for any delays while it was carried out.
The authority said there had been "a number of accidents" at the busy Marton intersection
All three points of the junction will see new crossings put in place - two on Stainton Way either side of Cypress Road and one in Cypress Road itself.
A spokesman for Middlesbrough Council said: "These works are important due to a lack of safe, controlled pedestrian crossings along this part of Stainton Way, from the Dixons Bank junction up to Gypsy Lane Railway Station.
"We want to thank local residents for their patience and apologise for any delays while work to improve the junction is under way."
