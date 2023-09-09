Saltburn residents protest over promenade parking plans
Residents in a coastal town are campaigning to stop 100 new parking spaces covering part of its promenade.
They staged a protest in Saltburn on Friday against council plans which they say will reduce access to a section of Marine Parade.
Redcar and Cleveland Council said it aimed to "strike a balance" between people's ability to enjoy the promenade and increasing parking provision.
Action group Saltburn Against Promenade Changes said it felt misled.
Rowan McLaughlin from the group said: "We feel that we weren't informed honestly that the parking solution - that we desperately need - was going to involve taking such a large chunk out of the promenade."
It was not discussed at community meetings and the council "just kind of sold it as a good thing and didn't mention the downside", they added.
They said local social media groups "had talked about nothing else virtually" for the past few weeks.
The group also believes the new spaces will not greatly increase provision because double-yellow lines are being installed to prevent people parking on the other side of the road.
The council's cabinet member for highways and transport, Carl Quartermain, said its aim was to "create an environment which eases parking problems for residents and provides more capacity for visitors".
This would create more trade for businesses in the town, he added.
More than a million people visit Saltburn-by-the-Sea annually, bringing an estimated £70m to the local economy.
In May the town was given £600,000 by the Tees Valley Combined Authority for restoration and repairs to "enhance the visitor experience" and to restructure the promenade.
Mr Quartermain said the changes were unconnected to the wider masterplan for Saltburn, which is currently out to consultation until 29 September.
The campaign group urged residents to submit their views so they "don't end up with a similar situation" with regards to subsequent changes in the town.
