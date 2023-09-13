Stockton low-cost food hubs to help struggling families
Struggling families are being thrown a lifeline with the opening of new hubs providing low-cost food.
The Bread and Butter Thing (TBBT) is aiming to open five outlets in Stockton-on-Tees by Christmas, with one already up and running at the Salvation Army centre on Palmerston Street.
Families can buy three bags of food for £8.50, saving them about £25 a week.
Volunteer Jan Pemberton said the aim was to make sure people, especially children, were not going hungry.
The scheme, which redistributes surplus food from farms and supermarkets, is being funded by Stockton Borough Council and Thirteen Housing.
A second hub is due to open at the Victoria Park Community Hall on Peel Street in Thornaby on 18 September.
Ms Pemberton said: "People just haven't got the money to pay for food and we don't like the thought of children going hungry to school."
Diane Bartle, mission secretary of the Salvation Army, helps run two food banks in the area which give out about 200 food parcels a week.
She said: "In the last few weeks we have been getting lots of new referrals, families that are just struggling to make food last for a month."
Labour council leader Bob Cook added: "With the cost of living continuing to cause a range of problems for families across the borough, particularly those on a low-income, it's vital to be able to offer this lifeline of food at a more affordable price."
Mark Game, chief executive officer for TBBT, said he did not want families on low incomes to make "stark choices between heating and eating."
"Our members tell us that over 80% of them have previously had to skip meals to feed their families," he added.
"By using TBBT, most save at least £25 a week on their food budgets with the added benefits of better quality and a bigger variety of food."
Residents wanting to use the hubs can register and receive a text message 48 hours before the hub opens.
