Paedophile Stewart Tivendale jailed again
- Published
A convicted paedophile who "slipped into old ways" has been jailed for a fourth time.
Stewart William Tivendale, 28, was found with more than 600 illegal images of children, some as young as five, on his phone in May 2022.
Tivendale, who is currently serving a 20-month sentence in HMP Hull, admitted eight new offences having told police he "slipped back into old ways".
At Teesside Crown Court he was jailed for another two years and eight months.
Nigel Soppitt, prosecuting, said Tivendale was jailed for three years in 2018 and five years in 2020 with a two-year extended licence for similar offences.
On 6 May 2022, monitoring officers visited his home and found a Samsung phone containing more than 600 images, including 204 in the most serious category.
Mr Soppitt said it was "very concerning" some showed children aged between five and nine in "discernible pain" along with 57 minutes of video.
Analysis showed as well as possessing the images, Tivendale had shared 99 of them with at least 19 other paedophiles online between 26 April and 6 May 2022.
He was also found with one extreme pornographic image of a woman performing a sex act on a dog.
Tivendale admitted three counts of distributing indecent images of children, three charges of possessing such images, one count of possessing an extreme image and one of breaching a sexual harm prevention order by using an unregistered alias on a gaming website.
In mitigation, the court heard Tivendale, whose address has been previously reported as Westbourne Street in Stockton, was completing courses in prison and accepted he was unable to be treated in the community.
Recorder Andrew Sutcliffe KC said Tivendale was jailed for 20 months in June last year for similar offences and the new prison term would be served consecutively.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.