Middlesbrough Lego exhibit a 'humorous look at pop culture'

Giant Lego-like blocks forming a carton of popcorn
The exhibits range from small to large scale with each inspired by Lego bricks in some way

A Lego exhibition is bringing together work by 18 artists, designers and photographers to create a "humorous look at politics and pop culture".

Brick by Brick Lego, at Middlesbrough's Dorman Museum, also features paintings of Star Wars, Spider-Man and Harry Potter characters by Darlington artist James Paterson.

Each of the items is inspired by the blocks "in some shape or form".

It follows a Titanic exhibition, which drew more than 16,000 visitors.

David Turner, from Northern Ireland, has used the bricks to depict 19 guns, which "offer an insight into his childhood, growing up in a divided area of Belfast".

Museum organisers say they are confident the exhibition will appeal to all ages

Visitors will also be able to construct their own artworks and play a selection of games.

The exhibition, which opened on Friday, runs until Sunday 10 December.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.