SSI blast: Victim's family to challenge no charge decision
- Published
The family of a man killed in an explosion at a former steelworks say they intend to challenge a decision not to pursue gross or corporate manslaughter charges.
John Mackay died along with Tommy Williams at what had been the SSI site on Teesside in September 2019.
A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and police investigation found insufficient evidence to pursue charges.
The HSE will continue to lead a criminal investigation into the deaths.
Mr Mackay, 49, from Edinburgh, and Mr Williams, 65, from Warwickshire, had been inside a cherry picker working on pipes near a gas holder at the time of the blast.
It took firefighters a week to retrieve their bodies from the platform and Mr Mackay had to be identified by his dental records.
'Devastation for families'
His widow, Ann, and sister, Magi Mackay, said they were "disappointed" by the decision not to pursue gross or corporate manslaughter charges.
Magi said: "We're not surprised by it, but we're gutted beyond belief nobody is going to be held accountable for John and Tommy's deaths.
"I feel nobody cares that two men were killed on this site. Because the site is worth millions [of pounds], nobody speaks about it.
"They've no idea of the devastation this loss has caused for the families."
Ann added: "It was extremely upsetting when we got the email. Why did it take four years to conclude it would be handed over [solely] to the Health and Safety Executive?
"The pain and struggle has been horrendous and now we're told there'll be no corporate manslaughter charges because it does not meet the threshold.
"No-one will be charged or sent to prison. It will be companies who will be fined.
"John didn't do anything wrong. He was a platform operator. He lost his life through absolutely no fault of his own.
"I feel like it's been forgotten and justice is not going to be done."
The pair say they have been told they have two months to lodge an appeal and intend to do so once they have consulted lawyers.
'Difficult' developments
About 2,200 people lost their jobs after the steelworks' Thai-based owners went into liquidation in 2015.
Control of the site switched to the South Tees Site Company, a joint venture between the government and the South Tees Development Corporation.
In 2019 it was being cleared by demolition company John F Hunt Regeneration, which brought in Mr Mackay's employers Nationwide Platforms to operate a hydraulic platform.
HSE principal inspector John Heslop said: "Although some of these developments are difficult for the families of John and Tom, I have assured them that the criminal investigation into their deaths remains ongoing.
"We also made it clear our investigation will be a thorough one, while also recognising the desire for a speedy conclusion."
Nationwide Platforms and John F Hunt Regeneration have previously said they were co-operating fully with investigators.
