Billingham residents oppose children's home plans
- Published
Residents have opposed plans for a children's home designed to prepare youngsters for adulthood and break the cycle of care.
Stockton council has received dozens of objections to plans to convert a family home in Billingham.
Concerns over anti-social behaviour and crime have been raised by locals, who say it is in a "quiet residential area".
The council said it would help vulnerable children stay in the area.
Proposals for the home, which would provide short to medium-term care and accommodation, are due to be decided by the council's own planning department.
It is designed to offer "stable" conditions for three children at a time, while preventing them going back into care, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Plans show that at least two members of staff would be on duty, with some staying overnight, in the current four-bedroom building.
'Living in fear'
However, nearly 100 people have submitted letters of objection, some arguing the street is "totally unsuitable" and "highly inappropriate".
One person said older residents were "genuinely worried about the possibility of living in fear", while others said they had become stressed.
But some were supportive, arguing the suggestion that crime rates would rise was "baseless" and that objections had come from a "common misconception" of children's care.
Lisa Evans, the council's cabinet member for children and young people, said the home was part of wider plans to provide care for children.
"The children's homes in Stockton-on-Tees are in residential areas and at the heart of the local community," she said.
"We want the best for the children in our care.
"A children's home offers a stable base with specialist staff to help develop skills, give children and young people a sense of purpose and help them to build resilience and prepare for adulthood, making a positive contribution to society."
