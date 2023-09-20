Hartlepool man charged with arson following spate of vehicle fires
A man has been charged with 12 counts of arson after a spate of vehicle fires in Hartlepool.
Homes across several streets were evacuated during the early hours of 18 August amid the blazes, with neighbours praised for raising the alarm.
The charges also relate to fires in the town on 19 and 20 February, Cleveland Police said.
A 31-year-old man, from Hartlepool, is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court later.
