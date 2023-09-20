South Bank deaths: Four arrested after two women found dead
Four people have been arrested after police found the bodies of two women at separate homes on Teesside.
Cleveland Police said one woman was found in Ajax Way at South Bank, near Middlesbrough, on Monday.
The second body was discovered in a property at South Court on Tuesday. Neither victim has been formally identified and no cause of death given.
Two men, both aged 47, and two women, 39 and 43, remain in police custody, the force said.
Cordons have been erected at both properties, with police treating both deaths as unexplained.
The force said officers would continue to "provide a reassuring presence" in the area.
