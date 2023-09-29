Teesside University apprenticeship on how to run an airport
A professional apprenticeship designed to teach how to manage an airport is being offered by Teesside University.
The university's business school, based in Middlesbrough, believes it is the first university in England to offer this type of training.
It said the course had been created to "address the challenges and skills shortages in the aviation industry".
It follows previously announced plans to build an Aviation Skills Academy on site at Teesside International Airport.
The Senior Leader Apprenticeship course, which will welcome students from January 2024, has been designed "by industry professionals" to provide "knowledge and skills to lead and drive innovation within the aviation industry".
Jo Burgees, director of professional apprenticeships at Teesside University, said: "The Senior Leader Apprenticeship in Aviation Management has been purposefully introduced to address the challenges and skills shortages in the aviation industry, and develop a future pool of talent to contribute to a burgeoning industry.
"We are delighted to be the first university in the country to be offering this extremely important and much sought-after professional apprenticeship," she added.
It is expected the training will take place both at the university and at the airport, where work has begun to convert part of the terminal building into an Aviation Skills Academy.
Dr Noel Dennis, associate dean in the university's international business school, said: ""The [aviation] industry is crying out for skilled staff.
"Teesside University is committed to harnessing education to drive positive change - and this new programme demonstrates how we can use our expertise and networks to provide bespoke support to industry."
