Thousands attend Middlesbrough's first major Pride
- Published
A town's first major Pride event has been hailed a "success" as thousands of people turned out to celebrate.
More than 5,000 people enjoyed live entertainment, activities and markets at Middlesbrough Pride.
It was the first dedicated event in the town after smaller pop-up celebrations in previous years.
Curious Arts, which led the event along with Middlesbrough Council, said the town had been "welcoming".
Areas around the town hall, MIMA art gallery and the Orange Pip Market were transformed for the event.
Performers, dancers and singers took part in live acts, while art celebrating diversity was displayed as part of Middlesbrough Art Week.
"We've seen a wide range of people attending, not just from the town, but some how they've managed the bus strikes and come over from across the Tees Valley," Curious Arts chief executive Philip Douglas said.
"There's been lots of people, lots of colour and it's just been a lovely atmosphere."
Mr Douglas said organisers were already looking forward to returning for the 2024 event.
It was supported by agencies and authorities including Arts Council England, Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner, Teesside University, Unison, Cleveland Fire Brigade, Fostering for Middlesbrough and MIMA.
