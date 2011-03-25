You can find details of how you can get in touch with anyone at BBC in Newcastle below.

We welcome your comments, stories, pictures and feedback on our output.

We will presume that we may quote what you say, unless you ask us not to.

It would also help if you could include telephone numbers where you can be reached.

We can't promise always to reply individually, but we will be very pleased to read what you have to say.

By telephone

Main switchboard: 0191 232 4141

Call a radio show: 0800 2346565

Call the radio news desk: 0191 244 1459

Call the TV news desk: 0191 244 1270

Call the traffic and travel line: 0191 233 2299

Call the BBC News online team: 0191 244 1265 or 0191 244 1259

Text a radio show: 81333, and start your message with the word "BBC". You will be charged at your standard message rate.

Contact BBC Newcastle - Radio for the North East

E-mail on-air programme: bbcnewcastle@bbc.co.uk

E-mail the radio news desk: bbcnewcastle.news@bbc.co.uk

Follow the official BBC Newcastle Twitter feed: @bbcnewcastle

Join the debates on Facebook: Facebook.com/bbcnewcastle

Write to: BBC Newcastle, Broadcasting Centre, Barrack Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE99 1RN

(For directions to BBC Newcastle please use: NE2 4NS on your sat nav)

Contact BBC Look North - North East and Cumbria

E-mail the TV news desk: tellmystory@bbc.co.uk

E-mail your comments: look.north.comment@bbc.co.uk

E-mail the weather team: looknorthweather@bbc.co.uk

Join the debates on Facebook: Facebook.com/BBCLN

Write to: BBC Look North, Broadcasting Centre, Barrack Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE99 2NE

Contact the BBC Tyne & Wear Online team

E-mail BBC News Online team for BBC North East and Cumbria: neandcumbria@bbc.co.uk

For all of the latest news on Twitter: @bbctyneandwear

Write to: BBC Tyne & Wear, Broadcasting Centre, Barrack Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE99 1RN

General BBC information

To make a complaint about a BBC programme or website, visit the BBC Complaints site at bbc.co.uk/complaints/.

To provide some feedback about a BBC programme or website, visit the BBC Feedback site at bbc.co.uk/feedback/.

To find out more about other BBC programmes or websites, call the BBC Information Line on 03700 100 125.