Image copyright PA Image caption Paul Gascoigne was once one of football's highest-paid stars

Former England and Newcastle star Paul Gascoigne has put forward a timetable for payment of his tax debts.

The Tyneside-born 43-year-old owes more than £30,000 to Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs.

If his proposed structured timescale is accepted it means he will be able to avoid bankruptcy proceedings.

The registrar at the High Court in London adjourned the case against what was one of the highest-paid footballers in the world until 13 April.

At the peak of his career Gascoigne was reported to be worth £14m.

He became a millionaire when he was transferred from Newcastle to Spurs in 1988, and later secured a £1.25m deal with Italian club Lazio.

As star of the England squad, he won sponsorship deals worth more than £5m with sports clothing manufacturers and also with Walkers crisps.

Since quitting football he has battled alcoholism and in December was given a suspended prison sentence and an alcohol treatment order after admitting drinking and driving.