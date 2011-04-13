Paul Gascoigne bankruptcy hearing adjourned
A bankruptcy petition against former England and Newcastle star Paul Gascoigne has been put on hold.
The Tyneside-born 43-year-old, once one of the highest-paid footballers in the world, owes more than £30,000 to Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs.
In March he submitted a structured timescale for paying off the debt.
At a hearing at the High Court in London the case was adjourned until 25 May while that proposal was being dealt with at Bournemouth County Court.
The one-time star of the England squad was reported to be worth £14m at the peak of his career.
However, since quitting football he has battled alcoholism and drug problems.
In December he was given a suspended prison sentence and an alcohol treatment order after admitting drinking and driving.