A bankruptcy petition against former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been dismissed at the High Court.

The troubled Tyneside-born 43-year-old owes more than £30,000 to Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

At a hearing on Wednesday an agreement was reached to restructure the debt and pay it off over time.

The former Newcastle, Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Everton and Middlesbrough midfielder was reported to be worth £14m at the peak of his career.

However, since quitting football he has battled alcoholism and drug problems.

The last hearing in the case was on 13 April, when Deputy District Judge Holmes-Milner adjourned the petition.

Then, the court heard that a proposal had been put forward by Gascoigne which would allow him to pay off the full debt to HMRC within a structured time scale.

District Judge Clarke, sitting at the Bankruptcy Court in London on Wednesday, heard that Gascoigne's "individual voluntary arrangement" had been approved on 13 May at a meeting of creditors.

She dismissed the petition. Gascoigne has to pay £825 costs.