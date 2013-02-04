Image copyright PA Image caption Paul Gascoigne has "complex issues"

Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been admitted to a treatment centre in the US.

The 45-year-old has willingly gone to an unnamed centre, his management company confirmed.

The former Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Lazio player has battled with alcoholism since giving up football.

A recent appearance at a charity event, when he broke down sobbing on stage, sparked widespread concern.

In a statement, GamePlan Solutions said that Paul Gascoigne was an alcoholic with "complex issues", which were being dealt with by professionals.

'Addiction problem'

It added: "Paul has been extremely touched and overwhelmed by the generous offers of help and support over the past few days.

"He is motivated to fully understand and control his addiction problem under guidance."

Gascoigne's drinking problems started during his playing days - he was admitted to the Priory Hospital, near Southampton, in 1998, shortly after his divorce from wife Sheryl.

Three years later, whilst playing at Everton, Gascoigne admitted himself to an alcohol rehabilitation clinic in Arizona on the insistence of his then manager Walter Smith.

In 2008, four years after retiring he was arrested in Newcastle and detained under the Mental Health Act.

He was later sectioned following reports that he was acting strangely in Hemel Hempstead.

More recently he has been treated at The Priory again and at the Providence Projects treatment centre in Bournemouth.