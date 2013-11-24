Image caption Matthew Hayes was struck in Ryhope Street South on his way home from school

A school says it is "devastated" at the loss of a 12-year-old boy who died when he was hit by a bus in Sunderland.

Matthew Hayes, of Moorside, was hit in Ryhope Street South, near the Asda supermarket, at 15:25 GMT on Friday.

Matthew, a Year 8 pupil at Venerable Bede Church Of England Academy, had been on his way home from school at the time of the crash. He died at the scene.

Head teacher Gill Booth said the school was in "shock" at the "tragedy".

The Archdeacon of Sunderland, the Venerable Stuart Bain, said he was putting plans in place to support the students and staff on Monday morning.

He said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and we offer them our prayers and deepest sympathy at this sad time."