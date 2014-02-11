Image copyright Anderson & Garland Image caption The Amazing Spider-Man, No. 1, sold for £780

A collection of rare and collectable comics have been sold at auction in Newcastle for just under £25,000.

The 448 lots, which were from a Darlington collector, included Spider-Man from No. 1 to 234, X-Men from No 1. to 160 and Green Lantern No. 1.

The highest bid was £880 for the first Viz Comic which was printed in December 1979.

Anderson & Garland's John Anderson, said the auction was "very successful" and "Viz won the day".

Image copyright Anderson & Garland Image caption Viz Comic, No. 1, sold for £880

'Stacked in bedroom'

Also included in the lots were a complete run of British comic The Eagle and underground comics such as Oz magazine.

Mr Anderson, who spent three weeks counting the comics, said it was "well worth" the time and effort because of the "amazing discovery" in Darlington.

Most of the comics were from one collector in the town who had them stacked up in a bedroom.

His wife chose to sell the comics after he died.

The Amazing Spider-Man No. 1 sold for £780 and the Green Lantern No. 1 sold for £650.