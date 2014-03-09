Dilston Bridge strengthening forces A695 closure
- Published
Work to strengthen a Northumberland bridge will see a four-month road closure.
The A695 at Dilston Bridge, between Corbridge and Hexham, will be shut from Monday in the second phase of the project, which is expected to run until July.
Buses that use the route will be diverted and run directly between Corbridge and Hexham bus station.
A replacement shuttle bus service will run between those areas.
The hourly service will operate between approximately 07:00 and 18:00 from Monday to Saturday.
Northumberland County Council said it will review the service next month.
Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use a temporary footbridge alongside the bridge.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.