Lemington woman, 34 arrested after man's death
- Published
A 34-year-old woman has been arrested following the death of a man on Tyneside.
Officers from Northumbria Police were called to an address in Lemington, Newcastle, at around 21:20 GMT on Saturday.
A 36-year-old man was found with serious injuries and later died in hospital.
Officers are carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance, a force spokeswoman said.
