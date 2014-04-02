BBC News

Newcastle's Hatton Gallery revamp boosted by lottery support

Image source, Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums
Image caption,
The project would see architectural elements conserved

Outline plans for a £3.5m revamp of a Tyneside gallery have been backed by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

The organisation's support for the scheme at Newcastle's Hatton Gallery includes £154,000 development funding.

The project would see architectural elements conserved, alongside the creation of a modern exhibition space.

Newcastle University, in partnership with Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums, will now submit a second-round application.

To help raise partnership funding, the gallery has launched a public fundraising campaign called Hatton Future.

