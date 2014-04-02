Family tribute to killed pedestrian Colin Bird
The family of a man who was killed when he was hit by a car in North Tyneside has paid tribute to a "loyal and honest" person.
Colin Bird, 60, of Wallsend, was hit on the slip road for Battle Hill off the A1058 Coast Road in Wallsend at 23:40 GMT on Friday.
A 28-year-old man was arrested and bailed on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, police said.
Mr Bird's wife Maureen said the family was going to "really miss him".
He leaves behind his wife, four children and four grandchildren.
