Newcastle Airport provides new home for air ambulance

GNAAS helicopterGNAAS
The base at Newcastle International Airport will provide a waypoint for the helicopters

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has opened a base at Newcastle International Airport.

The move will help improve response times in emergencies in Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, the charity said.

It also means the helicopters will be able to refuel quicker as they will not have to fly back to the main base at Durham Tees Valley Airport.

Kevin Hodgson, director of operations, said it will allow the GNAAS to better serve the North East.

