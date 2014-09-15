Red Dwarf's Craig Charles is coming to King Con in Durham
Organisers of Durham's first ever "geek festival" said they are over the moon after landing Red Dwarf star Craig Charles as a guest.
The actor who played Dave Lister in the hit sci-fi show will be attending King Con, a film and comic convention.
The event is being organised by the owners of Durham's Dark Matter Comic Cafe who described King Con as a celebration of all things geek.
The festival will be held at the Gala Theatre on 12 October.
KingCon organiser Dan Pye said: "King Con boasts three floors of beautiful geeky goodness right in the heart of Durham.
"Getting Craig Charles is a real coup, he is a TV legend.
"Our mission is to add something to the city which has never been seen before and draw people from all over the region to Durham for a great celebration of all things geek."