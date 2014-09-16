Lee Devlin death: Teenager charged with manslaughter
A teenager has been charged with the manslaughter of a North Tyneside man.
Lee Devlin, 40, from Whitley Bay, died in hospital after being found with head injuries next to a walkway near the town's metro station on Friday night.
The 16-year-old boy will appear before North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Two men, an 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder, and another, 19, on suspicion of wounding, have now been bailed pending further inquiries.
A 16-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has also been bailed.
Northumbria Police has appealed for help from the public to piece together Mr Devlin's movements between 21.45 BST and when he was found with injuries just before 23:00 BST.
