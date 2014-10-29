Driver killed in Northumberland car crash
A driver has died in a collision between two cars in Northumberland.
The crash occurred at 13:40 BST on Tuesday on the A69 close to the Red Path junction near Haltwhistle.
Northumbria Police said the driver of one of the vehicles, a 29-year-old man, died in the collision while the driver of the other, a man in his 60s, suffered minor injuries.
The road was closed for around three hours and police investigators are appealing for witnesses.
