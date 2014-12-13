Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The arrests were made after houses were searched in South Shields

Two men have been arrested over a number of bogus caller scams in the north-east of England.

The North East Regional Special Operations Unit (Nersou) searched addresses in South Shields in a joint operation with local officers.

The two men, both aged 30, were arrested in relation to fraud and immigration offences.

The alleged scams involved people claiming to be police officers who asked elderly people to withdraw cash.

Det Sgt Jennifer Milsom, from Nersou's fraud team, said: "This is a scam which involves fraudsters intercepting phone lines, holding open lines and posing as other police forces and banking authorities.

"Banks or police will never tell you to take such actions. People should never give out bank details over the phone, even if they believe they are talking to a genuine police officer or bank personnel."