Gateshead boy, 15, charged with attempted rape
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with attempted rape following an attack in Gateshead.
At about 22:00 BST on Saturday, a 23-year-old woman was grabbed near Rickgarth on Leam Lane Estate.
She was not injured but left shaken, Northumbria Police said.
At Gateshead Magistrates' Court, the teenager was remanded in custody and will next appear in court on 22 July. He had been arrested over the weekend and held in police custody.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.