Man arrested over rape of girl, 16, in Northumberland
A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl on a bridle path in Northumberland.
The girl was walking on a track between Ponteland and Darras Hall when she was approached from behind by a man and raped at 21:30 BST on Thursday.
Officers said the attack was believed to have happened at the rear of Oaklands on a path that runs between Eastern Way and Old Station Court.
A man, 20, has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is in custody.
Northumbria Police said a section of the track had been cordoned off and extra patrols were being carried out in the area.
