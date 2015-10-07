Wallsend street death man named by police
A 39-year-old man found on a North Tyneside street with head injuries who later died had been named by police.
Anthony Hampton was discovered outside his address in David Street, Wallsend, on Monday and died in hospital.
Northumbria Police said a 40-year-old man arrested in connection with the death had been bailed.
Officers are seeking a van driver who came to the assistance of another man on the road as he could provide vital information.
He is described as an older man who parked a small white van at about 18:00 BST, and was asked to assist another man in the street.
A force spokesman said it is believed the victim and the arrested man are known to each other.
