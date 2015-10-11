Body found on County Durham playing field 'not suspicious'
The death of a man whose body was found on a playing field in County Durham is not being treated as suspicious.
The body was discovered by a member of the public at about 06:40 BST on Carr House Drive in Newton Hall on Saturday.
Durham Police said following forensic examinations, they were not treating the death as suspicious.
A force spokesman said a post-mortem examination had been carried out and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
