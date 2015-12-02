Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Barry Lynn (left) and Michael Forster absconded from prison at about 13:00 GMT on 25 November

A £1,000 reward is being offered for "information that leads to the capture" of a man still on the run from prison.

Michael Forster, 41, from Gateshead, escaped from Hatfield Prison near Doncaster last week.

Barry Lynn, 35, from Newcastle, who also absconded from the South Yorkshire jail handed himself in to police on Sunday.

Forster has known associates in the Deckham area of Gateshead, Northumbria Police said.

Both were serving sentences for violent crimes.

"If any information given to Crimestoppers results in Forster being arrested and charged, you may receive a cash reward of up to £1,000," a police spokesperson said.

Police previously said although there was nothing to suggest Forster was a risk to the public, they urged people not to approach him and "ring police straight away".