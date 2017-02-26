Murder probe after Newcastle stab victim dies
- 26 February 2017
A murder investigation is under way following the death of a man five days after he was stabbed in Newcastle.
The 22-year-old, who was taken to hospital following an attack in Princess Square on Monday, died on Saturday.
Two teenagers charged with assault on Wednesday remain in custody pending court appearances.
Northumbria Police appealed for further information about the attack, which took place shortly after 13:20 GMT.