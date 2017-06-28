Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Lyndsey Harper and Brian Cahill showed "no remorse", police said

A man and woman have been jailed for life for the murder of a man at a working men's club on Christmas Eve.

Owen Kerry, 19, was found stabbed in Cramlington Workmen's Social Club and died later in hospital.

Brian Cahill, 35, and Lyndsey Harper, 36, were convicted at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.

Cahill, of Northern Terrace, Dudley, will serve at least 26 years and Harper, of Queens Gardens, Annitsford, a minimum of 18 years.

Judge Paul Sloan said: "This was a cowardly attack on a young man who was unarmed and who offered no real threat to either of you."

Northumbria Police said Cahill and Harper had shown "no remorse" for their actions.

Image caption Owen Kerry died from his injuries at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary

The court had been told the pair both had a significant number of pervious convictions and had been drinking and taking drugs on the day Mr Kerry was attacked.

His family were said to be "struggling to envisage a future" without their son, the court heard.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said Mr Kerry "was stabbed in an entirely unprovoked, cowardly and sickening attack".

"Both defendants fled the scene immediately and left Owen fighting for his life," he added.

The force said the case should "serve as a warning" against carrying a knife.

In a statement Mr Kerry's family thanked the local community for "utterly overwhelming" support.