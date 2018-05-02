Image caption John Briers has denied three counts of fraud

A former charity chief executive took more than £700,000 from his organisation, a court has heard.

John Briers, who was the head of Age Concern South Tyneside, pocketed the sum between 2007 and 2015, a jury at Newcastle Crown Court was told.

It is alleged he used fake invoices and banked unauthorised bonus and pension payments.

Mr Briers, 57, of Woodstock Road, Gateshead, denies three counts of fraud by abuse of position.

The trial heard concerns were raised by a finance officer at the charity in August 2015 after he became concerned about an invoice claiming to be from an architecture firm.

Unauthorised bonuses

Grahame Cassidy said the VAT had not been worked out correctly and the document did not appear genuine.

The court also heard a number of submitted invoices were not sequentially numbered and had no supporting documentation.

Mr Briers is alleged to have stolen a total of £708,499.

The court heard he paid 60 fraudulent cheques, amounting to £433,236, into his own bank account.

He is also alleged to have awarded himself £105,560 via 12 unauthorised bonuses and £169,703 through 19 unauthorised top-ups to his pension.

The trial continues.