Tyne & Wear

Rolando Aarons given suspended term over bar brawl

  • 22 May 2018
Rolando Aarons on his way into court Image copyright PA
Image caption Rolando Aarons pleaded guilty to affray over the brawl in October 2016

Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons has been given a suspended jail term for being involved in a bar brawl.

He had been out celebrating his child's first birthday when a row broke out with another group in the VIP area of Livello in the city in October 2016.

The 22-year-old, of Montagu Avenue, Gosforth, admitted affray at an earlier hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was given a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for a year, and ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

Judge Edward Bindloss also ordered him to pay £800 in costs.

His mother, Joan Jacob, was given a 28-week jail sentence suspended for a year, with a two-month curfew order.

The 46-year-old, of the same address, had also pleaded guilty to affray.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites