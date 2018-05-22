Image copyright PA Image caption Rolando Aarons pleaded guilty to affray over the brawl in October 2016

Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons has been given a suspended jail term for being involved in a bar brawl.

He had been out celebrating his child's first birthday when a row broke out with another group in the VIP area of Livello in the city in October 2016.

The 22-year-old, of Montagu Avenue, Gosforth, admitted affray at an earlier hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was given a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for a year, and ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

Judge Edward Bindloss also ordered him to pay £800 in costs.

His mother, Joan Jacob, was given a 28-week jail sentence suspended for a year, with a two-month curfew order.

The 46-year-old, of the same address, had also pleaded guilty to affray.